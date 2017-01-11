What’s On guide

Thursday, January 12

Romeo & Juliet will be presented by Ballet Theatre UK at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel at 7.30pm. Tickets £20.50 and £19.50 (concessions). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The ELO Experience at Buxton Opera House at 7.30pm. Tickets £24. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Friday, January 13

The Pitmen Poets at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £20.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Cannon and Ball star in The Dressing Room, a comic play written by Bobby Ball, at Buxton Opera House at 7.30pm. Tickets £20. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Social sequence dance at Calow Community Centre, Allpits Road, Calow, near, Chesterfield, 8pm to 10.30pm. New beginners class 6.30pm to 7.45pm. For details, contact Andrew or Pauline on 0114 3277 670.

Saturday, January 14

A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 2.30pm. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, students), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Nocturnal Animals (15) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, students), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Whitney - Queen of the Night at Sheffield City Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £25.76 amd £28. Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Sunday, January 15

The Music of Strangers (12A) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 1pm. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, students), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 4pm. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, students), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Forever in Blue Jeans at Buxton Opera Housee at 7.30pm. Tickets £25. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Tuesday, January 17

Social sequence dance at Calow Community Centre, Allpits Road, Calow, near, Chesterfield, 1.30pm to 4pm. For details, contact Andrew or Pauline on 0114 3277 670.

Look Who’s Talking, a comic play presented by Rumpus Theatre Company, at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50, £18.50 (concessions), £16.50 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Gekota Arts perform improvised comedy at The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, January 18

A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) screens at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, at 11am. Tickets £7.50, £5.50 (concessions, students), £5 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Lunchtime choir at Sheffield City Hall at 12.30pm. Admission £5.60 or book five sessions for £22.40. Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Modern sequence dance at Calow Community Centre, Allpits Road, Calow, near, Chesterfield 7pm to 10.30pm. For details, call Andrew or Pauline on 0114 3277 670.

Look Who’s Talking at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50, £18.50 (concessions), £16.50 (child). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk