What’s On guide

Thursday, January 5

Russian State Ballet of Siberia presents Swan Lake at Buxton Opera House at 7.30pm. Tickets £34-£41. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Friday, January 6

Harmonopoly will perform barbershop favourites at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre at 1pm. Tickets £7 (advance), £10 (on door). Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Saturday, January 7

Russian State Ballet of Siberia presents The Nutcracker at Buxton Opera House at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £34-£41. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Northern Soul & Motown at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, at 8pm. Tickets £7 (advance), £8 (door). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Sunday, January 8

Mart Rodger Manchester Jazz play at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre at 1pm. Tickets £7 (advance), £9 (on door). Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

A New Year Viennese Gala Concert with the Sheffield Symphony Orchestra at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, at 3pm. Tickets £17.50 and £15.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Messiah will be presented by the Kinder Choirs of the High Peak, in honour of the choir’s 25th anniversary, at Buxton Opera House at 4pm. Tickets £25. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Wednesday, January 11

Lunchtime choir at Sheffield City Hall at 12.30pm. Tickets £5.60 or book five sessions for £22.40. Contact 01114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Record-breaking ultrarunner Jasmin Paris will be talking about her achievements in an evening organised by Buxton Adventure Festival at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, at 7.30pm. Tickets £17.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk