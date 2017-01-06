Video: Win tickets to see blues rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor

Blues rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor will be airing tracks from her latest album when she tours to Sheffield.

She plays at the City Hall on Thursday, January 26, with guests Broken Witt Rebels - and you could win tickets to see her.

Joanne made her live UK television debut on Later with Jools Holland in October 2016. She performed the title track Dyin to Know of her latest top 20 album Wild and also Gershwin’s Summertime with Jools accompanying on piano.

The girl with the big voice from the Black Country has toured extensively around the world and released critically acclaimed albums, gaining a global fanbase and playing alongside some of her musical idols.

Her famous fans across the guitar world including Joe Bonamassa (who described her as a Superstar in waiting), Tedeschi Trucks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Wilko Johnson, Glenn Hughes and John Mayall to name but a few.

Tickets cost £20 to see Joanne at Sheffield City Hall on January 26. To book, contact 0114 2789789 or visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/events/Joanne-Shaw-Taylor-2017

