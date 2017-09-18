VIDEO: Tosca and Madama Butterfly on course for Derbyshire

Puccini’s best loved operas, Tosca and Madama Butterfly, will be performed in Derbyshire.

Russian State Opera will bring both productions to Buxton Opera House on September 25 aand 26 and will stage Madama Butterfly at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on October 9.

No opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of Madama Butterfly. Set in Japan at the turn of the century, it is among the most colourful and exotic of all operas, and from its theme of noble self-sacrifice spring melodies that grip your heart.

Madama Butterfly tells the story of a doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to heartbreak and tragedy.

The premiere of this exquisite production, with its beautiful set and costumes, intensifies the emotion in an already heart-breaking opera.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles, the productions will be accompanied by a live orchestra composed of more than 30 musicians.

Tickets for the performances of Tosca or Madama Butterfly in Buxton range from £25 to £36. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

Tickets for Madama Butterfly in Chesterfield cost £33. Contact 01246 345222 or www,chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk