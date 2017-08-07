VIDEO: Take splat! Mr Darcy custard pie fights at Bakewell Baking Festival

Are you ready for the challenge that is the Mr Darcy Custard Pie Fight?

It’s going to be messy but a whole lot of fun for both participants and spectators at this weekend’s Bakewell Baking Festival. Pie fights will take place on both days of the festival and anyone can enter. Come along dressed as Mr Darcy or slip into a costume provided by the organisers. The judge will be Edd Kimber, the original Great British Bake Off winner, who will be demonstrating his skills during the festival. John Whaite, who also won Bake-Off, will be sharing their baking tips as will leading food writer Sophie Grigson and celebrated cake artist Molly Robbins. Live music, vintage DJ, children’s games and a comedy night on Saturday with Danny Buckler, Karen Bayley and Bill Wooland will help the festival go with a swing.

The festival is at Bakewell Showground on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13.

For more details, see www.bakewellbakingfestival.co.uk