VIDEO: Strictly Come Dancing winner stars in Flashdance

Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton teams up with chart-topping singer-songwriter Ben Adams in Flashdance which is returning to the UK for the first time in six years.

The musical will be staged at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, from November 8 to 11. Joanne is a world and European champion ballroom dancer and one of few pro dancers to have won both the main Strictly glitter ball with Ore Oduba last year and the Christmas Special in 2015 with Harry Judd. She made her musical theatre debut in the role of Streetwalker in the UK premiere of Face The Music, for which she was nominated for an Off West End Award.

In Flashdance, Joanne will play the part of Alex Owens.

She said: “This is just another dream come true! I think everyone in the world whether dancer or non-dancer, as soon as they hear ‘What a Feeling’, remember that iconic scene at the end of the film and I’m so incredibly lucky that I get to do that every night in a UK tour along with fabulous numbers like She’s a Maniac. It’s another amazing opportunity in my musical theatre career,”

Ben Adams will play the part of Nick Hurley. He was the lead singer of chart-topping band A1 and now is a successful songwriter and producer, working with the likes of Robin Thicke, Craig David and JLS to name but a few.

