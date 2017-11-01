VIDEO: Peak District show for Simon Mayor and Hilary James

Mandolinist and bass-playing duo Simon Mayor and Hilary James will be performing in the Peak District. Catch their infectious blend of folk, pop, classical and blues at the Burton Institute, Winster, on November 10.
For tickets, call 01629 650090.
