VIDEO: Hit concert focuses on Bond, James Bond

Relive your favourite tracks from the 007 movies at the James Bond Concert Spectacular.

This show has been a huge success all around the world with its energetic and exciting performance by some of the UK’s leading musicians.

A 13-piece band will bring the fabulous and iconic music of Bond to Buxton Opera House on Sunday, August 20.

You will be able to hear the greats like Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Skyfall, Thunderball, Live And Let Die, Goldeneye and Licence To Kill amongst all the others.

Formed in 2004, Q The Music Show have established a worldwide reputation for their authentic covers, orchestral sound and fabulous hair-raising vocalists. The show has been popular abroad at events in Monte Carlo, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Guernsey, Prague and many others.

Tickets for James Bond Concert Spectacular are priced at £22 and discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperhouse.org.uk