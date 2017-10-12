VIDEO: Folk legend Maddy Prior lines up Derbyshire show

Maddy Prior, the queen of folk and the voice of Steeleye Span, has built her career on exploring various musical avenues.

And she will be performing the music of England, the British Isles and Eastern Europe at a gig in County Hall, Matlock, on October 26.

Maddy has teamed up with multi-instrumentalist Giles Lewin (Carnival Band, Bellowhead) and accordionist Hannah James (Lady Maisery, Jig Doll). She said: “I am blessed, working in music, with excellent musicians. Over the years it has been a delight, and no musical endeavour has been more delightful than working with Hannah James and Giles Lewin.” The three are working on their second album, entitled Shortwinger, which is themed on wild field, particularly birds and hares. Giles plays fiddle, recorders, bagpipes and whistles, enveloping himself in Irish and Arabic music. Hannah is a singer of strength and flexibility as well as a stunning clog dancer and foot percussionist.

Tickets for the concert in Matlock cost £17. To book visit www.peakconcerts.co.uk