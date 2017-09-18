VIDEO: Don’t miss this amazing sight

This awesome digital installation will flood the Winnats Pass, near Castleton, with light this week.

The breath-taking creation, entitled Waterlicht, is by Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde and Studio Roosegaarde,

Waterlicht. Studio Roosegaarde

It will illuminate the geological and glacial histories of Castleton.

People who want to see the installation can do so at the bottom of Winnats Pass from September 22-24, from 7pm to 11pm. Entry is free.

Waterlicht will be among the highlights of the Abandon Normal Devices festival which will take over Castleton and surrounding peaks and caverns.

Digital interventions, geological installations, pioneering technological experiments and previously unseen film screenings will be among the attractions at the four-day festival which begins on Thursday.