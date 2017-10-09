VIDEO: Blair Dunlop warms up for tour

Prolific songwriter Blair Dunlop is going on tour to give fans a taste of his upcoming new album.

But first he will be entertaining music lovers in north Derbyshire, where his parents - respected folk artists Ashley Hutchings and Judy Dunlop - reside.

Blair will be performing at Chesterfield Library Theatre on Friday, October 13, in a concert arranged by the town’s folk club.

He’s been hard at work in the studio focusing on a follow-up to his 2016 album, Gilded.

Three tracks from his upcoming new long-olayer will be released as an EP this month to coincide with the tour which takes in The Greystones, Sheffield, on October 21 and The Flowerpot, Derby, on October 26. He will be supported on these two dates by London singer-songwriter Brooke Sharkey who has drawn comparisons with Kate Bush, Ane Brun and Cat Power

Blair will head to Australia next year for a tour and festival appearances, then onto America to capitalise on his successful debut at Folk Alliance 2017 in Kansas.

Four years ago he won the Horizon Award for best emerging artist the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.