TV’s hospital boss is just the tonic in stage musical

Tom Chambers, who plays hospital boss Sam Strachan in telly’s Holby City and Casualty, stars in a lively stage musical.
Crazy For You - which tours to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from November 7 to 11 - is a romantic story shot through with tunes from the Great American Songbook.
Tom plays the son of a wealthy New York banking family and frustrated Broadway hoofer who is sent to close down a failing threatre. But he falls for the daughter of the theatre’s proprietor and, in the guise of a Hungarian impresario, decides to save the theatre by putting on a show.
Charlotte Wakefield, whose television credits include Holby City and Waterloo Road, is cast opposite Tom.
To buy tickets, call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
