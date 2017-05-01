Tosca and Patience in operatic double-bill

English Touring Opera is returning to Buxton Opera House to deliver an exciting double-bill of world famous opera. Puccini’s Tosca, to be staged on May 4 and 5, is one of the world’s best-loved operas, brimming with lust, corruption and intrigue. The drama unfolds when firebrand revolutionary Cavaradossi is imprisoned and Tosca is faced with an impossible choice: submitting to the desires of the sadistic chief of police, or letting her lover be executed. For a lighter evening of operetta Patience is an all-singing, all-dancing comedy by the masters of British musical theatre, Gilbert & Sullivan. Patience, which will be staged on May 6, pokes fun at Victorian society and its stock characters, with willowy poets, sighing maidens and burly

officers galore. Expect plenty of tunes and humour as fresh today as it was at the first performance. Both operas will be sung in Italian with English surtitles. English Touring Opera is the leading company of its kind in the United Kingdom. touring to around 55 venues and presenting around 110 performances per year. Each year there are touring productions in spring and autumn. The spring tour tends to be larger scale, with a modern orchestra and chorus, while autumn tours are more intimate.

To book tickets, contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk