Tideswell Players to present chaotic festive comedy this week

A heart-warming and thought provoking comedy by a local writer is being performed in Tideswell this week.

All The Lonely People, by Sue Hawkins, and performed by Tideswell Community Players can be seen from Thursday, November 23, to Saturday, November 25.

Set around the meetings of a village committee that decides to put on a community Christmas meal, as the preparations develop we see into the personal lives and problems of the committee members and how they attempt to resolve them, sometimes with fairly chaotic and hilarious results. Everyone assumes everyone else has a perfect Christmas like in the adverts, but not everyone is as they seem.

With a festive theme and some poignant moments, this comedy is an excellent show to start you thinking about what Christmas means for some.

Containing some live music to help the mood, this will be a very enjoyable evening so make sure of your ticket now as they are selling fast. Festive refreshments will be on sale in the interval.

Performances starts nightly at 7.30pm at St John’s Institute (behind Tideswell Church). Tickets are £7 and £5 (concessions) available from Tideswell Stores and Litton Shop. They can also be obtained online through TicketSource (small charge applies). Make bookings on theatre@tideswell.net or phone 07729 983005.