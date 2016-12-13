Set sail from Derby with Captain Sprout

Families are joining Freddie and his teddy Mr Roo at Derby LIVE’s Guildhall Theatre in this year’s festive adventure to save Christmas from the most dastardly Captain Sprout.

Building on past success, the Derbyshire-based theatre company Babbling Vagabonds return for a fourth year to tell the story of Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates. The Derby LIVE co-produced family show is up and running and can be seen until December 28.

It’s the night before Christmas and Freddie and Mr Roo are settling down for bed, having set a trap to catch Father Christmas. Little do they know that they will be catching something very different and before long be on an adventure across the high seas to save Christmas for the people of Derby. Songs, lighting effects and shadow puppets will make this a fantastic family show.

Captain Sprout is a complete bad egg, a hater of anyone having fun and especially Christmas. His plan is to take on the world and pillage everything Christmassy, starting with the stockings and mince pies and even the tinsel. The Grinch and Scrooge are nothing, when pirates decide that Christmas is not happening there is no stopping them and Captain Sprout is the scariest, deadliest and badi-est pirate that has ever sailed the Derby seas.

Travel with Freddie from his bedroom to the bottom of the sea, meeting lots of characters along the way including Miss Fishybottom, the Kraken and of course Captain Sprout’s treacherous pirates. Will Captain Sprout succeed or will Christmas be saved? Who will be made to walk the plank? And what will happen to Mr Roo? Theatre-goers can find out this December, but they better put on their doubloons, and get ready to batten down the hatches as nothing is safe from this band of naughty pirates.

Buxton-based Babbling Vagabonds are made up of Phil Coggins, Mark Hornsey and Tara Hornsey-Saunders.

They started making theatre shows together in 2000 after they met whilst at drama school. They love telling old tales or creating new, from gruesome and gory to magical and marvellous. Babbling Vagabonds enjoy putting on shows in wonderful places - sometimes indoors and sometimes out, to small groups or auditoriums. Their past successful Christmas shows at the Guildhall Theatre include The Christmas Chocolate Shop, Naughty Meg and Christmas Elves and The Potty Professor Christmas Miracle.

Call the box office for tickets on 01332 255800.