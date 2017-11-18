Players to perform It’s Never Too Late

The Denys Edwards Players’ next production is to be It’s Never Too Late, staged at The Library Theatre in Sheffield from November 29-December 2.

Evening performances are from 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee from 2.30pm.

It’s Never Too Late is written by Ron Aldridge.

What happens when your husband leaves for a younger woman? How do you kick-start your life when you’ve never had to work? How do you cope with the realisation that time is not on your side?

Susan Shaw finds herself in exactly this position. She decides to take action, and this very funny, and at times very tender play follows Susan as she attempts a new start in life in the belief that ‘it’s never too late’, and finds herself presented with a most surprising choice to make.

Ticket prices (including any booking fees charged) and point of sale are £9. Concessions are available for the Wednesday and Saturday at £8.

Tickets are available from www.denysedwardsplayers.org

Photographed from left to right are Janet Black and Jan Ibberson as they work out at rehearsals for this month’s play.