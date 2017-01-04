Peter Pan to fly in at Derby Theatre for Christmas 2017

Get ready for an awfully big adventure at Derby Theatre next Christmas when Peter Pan is staged there.

The venue’s big festive production for 2017/18 is the classic, magical and mystical family favourite, running from December 1, 2017-January 8, 2018.

Join Peter Pan, the free spirited child who never grows up, and the Darling children, as they soar through the night sky to embark on a spellbinding adventure to the magical and mystical island of Neverland.

Once there, Peter introduces the children to a never-ending childhood and anew world of wonder with the Lost Boys, fairies, mermaids, the mischievous Tinker Bell and the fearful Captain Hook...and wait a minute, what’s that ticking

noise?

As with previous Derby Theatre productions, a talented team of actor-musicians will create a charming and captivating tale for all, with original music, stunning set designs and vibrant costumes. An exhilarating and enchanting production for all ages, sure to bring out the child in all of us.

Rachael Thomas, executive director, Derby Theatre, said: “Building on the incredible success of previous and current Christmas shows, and the fantastic response they have received from audiences and the press alike, we are confident that Peter Pan will be yet another belter of a family show, a real festive treat and familiar story for the young and young at heart...with plenty of magic and theatrical surprises too, I’m sure.”

The crocodile is ticking. Don’t be late!

For tickets booked before February 27, you will receive £5 off each standard ticket booked. (Terms and conditions apply). Call the box office on 01332 593939.