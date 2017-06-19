Mirth master Stewart Lee heads for Derbyshire theatre

Legendary comic Stewart Lee is bringing his new show to Buxton Opera House this month.

He performs Content Provider at Buxton Opera House on June 14 and 15.

This is his first new full-length show wince the award-winning arpet Remnant World and Stewart says it is quite different to his last show. “I’ve had to keep the ideas and structure a little less rigid than usual to cope with the sudden surges in news events.” he said.

“This show is I suppose ‘less shocking’ than usual… I think my core audience is having a bad time at the moment – they are the sort of people who will be depressed about Brexit and Trump – so I feel it’s time to cheer them up, not engage in terrifyingly dark black comedy. The world is bad enough.”

Tickets are priced at £25.50. To book, contact www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.