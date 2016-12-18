Miranda actor is dame for a laugh once more

Panto dames are the characters who cook up most of the laughs - and James Holmes is no exception. The actor, who made a name for himself in the TV comedy Miranda, plays Dame Brenda Bakewell in his second panto for Buxton Opera House.

Here he shares his experience of performing in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: “Returning for a second year to play Dame at Buxton Opera House has been like stepping into a pair of comfy old shoes. As usual, I’ve had to learn dances, practice some eye-wateringly quick changes and master a couple of quick-fire comedy routines - all in a couple of weeks - but the fantastic reception we’ve been getting from audiences makes it all worthwhile.

“The company members all get on well together, and I’ve been told that shows in performance – even when we’re being threatened with torture at the hands of wicked Queen Belladonna! It’s close to Christmas now, and while we’re looking forward to a day off, we’re also looking forward to that special time between Christmas and New Year, when everyone’s enjoying some family time together, taking kids, grannies, granddads, aunts and uncles to the panto.”

