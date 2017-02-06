Laughs galore with Carrott and McGowan at Derby Theatre

Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan will be teaming up for some hilarious performances at Derby Theatre from February 9-11.
The comedy legends are joining forces to split the bill - and your sides - with a night of comedy stand-up and top impressions.
Drawing on their wealth of experience, the two masters of comedy present a show of pure laughter and entertainment.
Call the box office on 01332 593939. The performances start at 7.30pm.
