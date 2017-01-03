Last chance to see Alice at Derby Theatre

The acclaimed production of Alice In Wonderland at Derby Theatre has entered the final week of its successful run.

This is a new adaptation by Mike Kenny from the book by Lewis Carroll, directed by Sarah Brigham.

Alice is an ordinary girl, anxious about a big day at school, when suddenly she falls down a rabbit hole and everything goes a bit strange.

Plunged into a bonkers world, ruled by The Queen of Hearts, from the present time and place, Alice meets all the familiar characters of Carroll’s tale, the White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar and Tweedle Dum & Tweedle Dee, but she notices they bear a rather odd resemblance to her friends, her teachers, her family and the school bullies!

Can she make sense of it, and find a way out, and how can she wake up from this dream when she’s not even aware that she’s asleep?

So join Alice, The Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Dormouse at Derby Theatre for an evening of sheer madness, where not everything is as it seems.

The show runs until Saturday, January 7. For ticket availability, you can contact the box office on 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Robert Day