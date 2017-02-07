Join the Focus Group at Derby Theatre Studio

On Saturday, February 11, TOOT and Ovalhouse present Focus Group (or How to Stare Down and Transfigure Loneliness).

This is an absurd comedy with a dark heart that can be seen in the Studio at Derby Theatre.

Inspired by cult US writer David Foster Wallace’s short story Mister Squishy, Focus Group explores the absurdity of modern life and consumer culture with humanity and humour.

It is dark, unsettling and playful. The production celebrates the human drive to continue in what can feel like an increasingly remote reality.

Through TOOT’s distinctive style of interactive performance, the company provokes audiences to consider whether a real connection is possible at all. Sit back, eat (individually wrapped,luxury) cake, and see a man gradually relinquish the delusion that he matters in the slightest.... and then go back to watching kitten videos on Facebook.

Tickets for Focus Group are £10 each (concessions £8 each) and the show is recommended for those aged 14 and over.

Call the box office on 01332 593939.

Photo by Chris Seddon