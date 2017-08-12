Jimmy Carr heads line-up at new comedy festival

A host of star names will be coming to Buxton for a new comedy festival.

Buxton Opera House and the Pavilion Arts Centre will host a range of acts, films and a workshop from August 31 to September 3.

Stand-up comedian Jimmy Carr headlines on September 3 with his Best Of show. I’m a Celebrity favourite Joel Dommett plays the main stage on September 2. On the Friday night there’s a fusion of comedy and music, from the northern legends, Lancashire Hotpots .

Skip to the following afternoon in the Pavilion Arts Centre where there’s a double-bill of Tanyalee Davis and Damian Kingsley.

For children aged 6+ the joke is on them during Saturday afternoon’s Comedy Club 4 Kids (Arts Centre).

For a ‘Sunday funday’ The Kagools will be treating us to their spontaneous buffoonery. Buxton Buzz Comedy club will be in situ during the festival on Friday night in the Arts Centre. Comedy films are also on the bill: Mon Oncle , The Ladykillers and Funny Bones .

Other events during the festival include a Clowning Improvisation Workshop (September 3) and to open the festival (August 31) is The Man with the Twisted Hip as part of the 1930s inspired comedy drama The Game’s A Foot, Try the Fish.

Details: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk