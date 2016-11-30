Interview: Buxton panto star Lucy Dixon

Here’s your chance to find out more about Lucy Dixon, who is one of the stars of this year’s Buxton Opera House panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The family production can be seen from December 10-January 1.

Q: When did you decide you wanted to be an actress?

A: I was four years old when I started off as Shepherd No. 3 in the school nativity play – my mum and dad said I’ve always been a drama queen. Since then, I’ve only ever wanted to be on stage.

Q: You’ve had a huge amount of acting work, which has been your most exciting role to date?

A: They’ve all been great for different reasons; I would say Waterloo Road though because it was my first television job. Hollyoaks was a great experience as I was surrounded by people who were the same age as me, and I moved away from home to Liverpool. I also learnt to work at a very fast pace, picking up my lines ridiculously quickly. More recently, I’ve done stage which has been amazing.

Q: Do you have a record for learning your lines, if I handed you a script now, how long would it take?

A: Don’t test me! I’d say I can usually get five pages done in a couple of hours.

Q: Your character Danielle in TV’s Waterloo Road coasted through school, whilst Tilly at Hollyoak’s sixth form was very studious. Which character sounds most like you at school?

A: I loved school and I had fantastic teachers, so I would say more towards Tilly, although she is super intelligent when it comes to the sciences and maths, and I’m really not!

Q: For a certain age-group you have a very famous face.

A: Yeah I guess so; I actually get recognised most for Waterloo Road, which is strange considering I finished on the show in 2009!

Q. Is it strange when people come up to you on the street?

A: It’s lovely when people come up to you and say that they enjoyed the programme or character and that a storyline resonated with them.

The character Tilly was a lesbian and I received a lot of letters from people saying how they loved how confident her character was being gay and how that gave them strength to be comfortable with their own sexuality and not shy away from it.

Q: This year you performed in Birds of a Feather. How was it filming with Pauline Quirke, Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson?

A: I actually filmed it last year at Pinewood Studios, although it aired this year. It was great you know, they are such a family and have known each other for so long – you really get sense of that.

Q. What’s so special about performing in pantomime?

A: I actually think it’s one of the best Great British traditions; it’s so much fun and very festive. My grandma and grandad still come and see me do panto and I have little god children that watch it. It’s just two hours of fun and lots of joining in.

Q: You are quite local to Buxton, living in Stockport; does that mean you can spend Christmas day back home this year?

A: Yeah, normally when I do panto I’m all over the country so this year will be extra special for me as I get to be at home. Funnily enough even though I’m so close to Buxton, I’ve never really come over and spent the day here. I was having a little drive around earlier and it looked so pretty – I’m looking forward to getting to know the place.

Q: Do you have any particular traditions for Christmas day in your family?

A: We have table presents, not sure if my friends have them. It’s nice to open another gift during dinner. We are quite a small family but my sister has just found out she is pregnant, so next year we may make new traditions!

Q: What are your work plans during 2017?

A: At the moment it is back to auditions and pilot season, so I’d say watch this space!

