HADIT members return to stage in A Tomb With A View

Hope Amateur Dramatic Independent Theatre (HADIT) is taking corpsing to a new level with next production A Tomb with a View, written by Norman Robbins.

In a sinister old library, presided over by the portrait of a grim-faced, mad-eyed old man, solicitor Hamilton Penworthy has assembled the eccentric Tomb family for the reading of their father’s will.

All are greedy for their share of the inheritance, but they are thrown into turmoil by the imminent arrival of an unknown beneficiary, a writer of romantic fiction.

Is she destined to join the other bodies under the flower beds?

Performances of A Tomb With A View are at Hope Methodist Hall, Edale Road, from Wednesday, November 22 to Saturday, November 25 at 7.30pm nightly. Tickets (£8) can be purchased at Watson’s Farm Shop or booked on 01433 620665.