Funnyman Phill comes to Buxton venue

Phill Jupitus, stand-up comedian, poet and TV stalwart, will be at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on September 16, with his show Juplicity.

You can expect over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions.

This experienced funnyman delights and/or horrifies, with tales of chaos from his own life and the uncertain world that he lives in, with adult themes and situations, but delivered childishly.

Phill became a BBC 2 staple as team captain on Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years. He is a regular guest on QI and returned to television stand up for the first time since 2000 with an appearance on Live at the Apollo.

On BBC Radio 4, Phill is a regular panellist on the award winning I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and The Unbelievable Truth and was resident curator on The Museum of Curiosity. In addition, he has presented numerous radio documentaries including Phill Jupitus’s Comic Strips, Calvin and Hobbes and The Man Who Bought Hendrix’s Stage.

Phill’s theatre work includes playing Bottom in the Bath Theatre Royal production of A Midsummer’s Night Dream, appearing alongside Jason Manford in the UK touring production of The Producers as Franz Liebkind. He also appeared in the West End production of Urinetown in the role of Caldwell B. Cladwell at the Apollo Theatre. His West End singing debut was in 2009, when he played Edna Turnblad in the hit musical Hairspray at The Shaftesbury Theatre.

Tickets are priced at £17.50. Discounts are not available. To buy tickets contact Buxton Opera House Box Office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperhouse.org.uk