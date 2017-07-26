Exciting youth project hits stage at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre Youth Theatre will be performing Laura Lomas’s The Blue Road from July 27-29 at Derby Theatre.

Over the summer months, world premiere performances will be taking place of The Blue Road by Laura Lomas, a brand new play developed for, and with, young performers commissioned by four leading regional theatres working in partnership. Derby Theatre, Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, Theatre Royal Plymouth and Dundee Rep Theatre are all dedicated to producing work as part of their Youth Theatre and Young Company programmes that is contemporary, cutting-edge, and most importantly, based in the world of young people.

Through a hands-on commissioning process that involved over 80 young people from four different locations across the UK, the project is rooted in the experience of what it means to be young in Britain today, and has resulted in a relevant new play bursting with powerful ideas and provocative themes.

In the forest, in the wake of an unnamed crisis, a group of young people work to make sense of what happened, what it means and what they will do now. The Blue Road is an exciting new play, exploring memory, loss, living in the aftermath and our capacity to begin again.

In a process that spanned almost two years, the young people initially participated in the selection of a writer from a shortlist, choosing up-and-coming playwright Laura Lomas, who has been the Channel 4 Playwright in Residence at Clean Break Theatre Company, best known for her plays Joanne (Clean Break/Soho Theatre) and Bird (Derby Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse).

Laura visited each venue for workshops with the young people where they were able to feed ideas into the creation of the script’s first draft. Then in October 2016 four young people from each venue came together for a residential

weekend to work in depth with Laura on drafts of a selection of scenes. The weekend included a variety of creative tasks, as well as a night-time orienteering expedition which influenced the development of the script.

At each theatre a cast of up to 25 young people, aged from 14 to 21, will stage a production of the new play. To mark the project a film is being created to document the development of the play and the individual productions and the experiences of the young people taking part. The ambition is for the play script to be published.

Sarah Brigham, artistic director of Derby Theatre, commented: “We are delighted to be part of this exciting partnership. This is a flagship project for us all and I believe it is testament to the fact that all these theatres take young people’s voices seriously.”

Tickets for The Blue Road are £12 (concessions £3 off). For more information, and to book your tickets, call 01332 593939 or visit derbytheatre.co.uk.

Photo credit: Luca Panetta.