Drop everything to get a ticket as Monty returns to Sheffield

Simon Beaufoy’s hilarious award-winning production of The Full Monty brings its UK tour to a close at Sheffield Lyceum, from April 3-15, with Gary Lucy returning to the Steel City in the role of Gaz.

In 1997, a British film about six out-of-work Sheffield steelworkers with nothing to lose, took the world by storm, becoming one of the most successful British films ever made and with a heart-felt story that still resonates today.

Led by Gary Lucy (Danny Pennant in EastEnders, DS Will Fletcher in The Bill) the cast also includes Anthony Lewis (Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale) as Lomper, Andrew Dunn (best known as Tony in Dinnerladies and for his regular appearances playing Alastair Campbell on Bremner, Bird and Fortune) as Gerald, Louis Emerick (Mick Johnson in Brookside and PC Walsh in Last of the Summer Wine) as Horse, Chris Fountain (Justin Burton in Hollyoaks, runner-up of Dancing on Ice) as Guy and Kai Owen (Rhys in Torchwood and recently Pete in Hollyoaks) as Dave.

Packed full of iconic songs from the film by Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones, drop absolutely everything to get a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ box office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk and are priced from £21. Photo credits: Matt Crockett