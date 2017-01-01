Derby dates for comic Delaney

TV favourite Gary Delaney is putting in a pair of appearances at the Funhouse Comedy Club at the Blessington Carriage in Derby during January.

He will be at the Panelbeaters events at the Chapel Street-based venue on January 16 and 30.

Also appearing will be Caimh McDonnell and guests.

Tickets are £4 in advance.

Information and tickets are available from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8.15pm start.