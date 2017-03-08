Count on Arthur for laughter at his Derbyshire shows

Count Arthur Strong presents his show The Sound of Mucus at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on March 10 and Buxton Opera House on March 12.

Using stories and other things that are secret, Count Arthur Strong, showbiz legend, pays tribute to one of the best musicals he can remember.

He will be uniquely recreating the salient and poignant moments for your enjoyment - plus something else. Don’t miss this amazing event.

For ticket details, you can go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk for the March 10 performances or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk for the Buxton date.