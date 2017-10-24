Steptoe and Son tours to Derbyshire theatre

Albert and Harold Steptoe are father and son. One proclaims he’s “a poor old man” while the other protests that actually he’s “a dirty old man!” In actual fact, both are telling the truth.

These two warring rag-and-bone-men, in their Shepherd’s Bush scrapyard home, became household favourites for entire generations throughout the 60s and 70s and still they continue to entertain audiences today.

Now it’s time to relive some of their finest misadventures through a new stage production which marks 55 years since the show was first broadcast on television.

Hambledon Productions (Hancock’s Half Hour – The Lost Episodes, Educating Rita,Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show) breathe life back into the Steptoe household with this faithful, fresh and hilarious adaptation of original episodes from the long-running smash hit BBC sitcom.

The show features the episodes: Divided We Stand, Men of Letters and Come Dancing as well as excerpts from The Bath and Steptoe and Son – and Son!

Steptoe and Son will be staged at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on Thursday, November 9, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £17.50 and £16.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk