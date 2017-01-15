Stage version of The Ladykillers in Chesterfield

A stage adaptation of famous Ealing comedy film The Ladykillers launches a new seaon of entertainment at a Chesterfield venue.

Fourblokes Theatre Company stage their critically-acclaimed production in the town’s Rose Theatre this coming week.

Criminal intent confounded by incompetence - part of the stock-in-trade of comedy - is the stuff of The Ladykillers. A gang of robbers rent rooms in the house of a demure old lady, Mrs Wilberforce, and pose as musicians as cover for their planned heist in nearby Kings Cross. When their landlady, with only her pet parrot General Gordon to help her, finds out what they’re up to, mayhem ensues.

This production has all the ingredients of high quality entertainment: one of the most cherished British film comedies of all time; the gifted contemporary Irish comic writer (co-creator of the immortal ‘Father Ted’); and finally, one of the most seasoned teams of actors and production specialists to be found on the East Midlands amateur theatre scene. Whether you’re a fan of the film classic, which starred Alec Guinness and Peter Sellers, or a devotee of Graham Linehan - or both – Fourblokes Theatre Company promises you an evening of comedy to remember.

The Ladykillers runs from Thursday, January 19, to Saturday, January 21, at 7.30pm at The Rose Theatre, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield. Bookings may be made online at: www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk through TicketSource or ring the box office on 01246 271540