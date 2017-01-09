SLIDESHOW: Pantomime cast reworks popular fairy tale in Dronfield

Performers in Dronfield will raise the curtain this week on their annual pantomime.

Dronfield Musical Theatre Group’s new show is a reworking of the popular classic - Sleeping Beauty.

Clare Stokes (Fairy Cakes); Gayle Hazelby (Fairy on Top of the Christmas Tree); David Allen (Cross Channel Fairy); Lydia Crookes (Fairy Across the Mersey); Patrick Naylor (Fairy Light); front, Stephie Ashmore (Fairy Liquid) and Rebecca Gilson (Fairy Nuff) in Sleeping Beauty.

It is a colourful and fast-moving version telling the story of the lovely princess who can only be woken from a 100-year curse by a handsome prince. The pantomime has all the usual ingredients in a fun-filled and action-packed production.

Gavin Ward puts on the lippy and frock again as the daft dame; Rachel Cooper-Bassett is the thwarted Jester and Tommy Jones is the evil villain, aided and abetted by henchman Matthew Humpage.

Rachel Bricklebank takes the role of the Princess Aurora; Julie Ballin is Prince Charming and there a whole host of fairies to help the couple out.

With something for everyone, it is an ideal show for a good old-fashioned family outing.

Sleeping Beauty opens on Friday, January 13, then continues on Saturday, January 14 afternoon and evening, and there’s another matinee on Sunday, January 15. The pantomime continues on Thursday, January 19, Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, matinee and evening. For tickets, contact 01246 416364.