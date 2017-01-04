Sing with Bakewell Choral Society

Rehearsals will begin next week for Bakewell Choral Society’s upcoming concert.

The society will perform John Rutter’s Requiem, together with pieces by Parry and Vaughan Williams, at Matlock Methodist Church on March 25.

Visiting singers with experience of choral music are invited to take part in the concert for which rehearsals begin on Monday, January 9,

The rehearsals are at Bakewell Methodist Church from 7.15pm to 8.30pm.

For further details contact the society’s membership secretaries Helen and David Boyce via email on: membership@bakewellchoral.org – or simply turn up next Monday when you will be given a warm welcome.