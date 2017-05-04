Secrets revealed in Chapel Players’ latest thriller

Chapel Players are aiming to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its next production, Blood Money, by the Heather Brothers.

The thriller will be performed at the Playhouse on Eccles Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith on May 5, 6, 12 and 13, each evening at 7.45pm.

Blood Money tells the story of TV game show host Mike Mason, played by David Cooper, and his wife Liz (Helen Bates).

They share a secret that has remained hidden for seven years and which nearly destroyed their marriage. A secret that someone seems to know about and is threatening to reveal. But who, and why now?

Has it anything to do with Sue Thompson (Angela Buttrill), the bored housewife next door? Or what about Julie Campbell (Nichola Hallows), Liz’s doctor from her rehabilitation clinic?

Director Stephen Kettle said: “This is a really ambitious production for Chapel Players because it’s got such a small cast.

“The four main actors have been working incredibly hard during rehearsals, and they’re a really talented group.

“Another challenge has been for the technical team, who’ve come up with a series of lighting and sound effects to help add to the suspense.”

He added: “The story twists and turns, until the shocking truth is finally revealed.”

Tickets, priced £8 (£6 concessions), are available from Halls Mica Hardware, on Market Street, Chapel, on 01298 812260.