Route 66 play hometown festival

Hard-working rhythm ‘n’ blues band Route 66 headline a celebration of musical talent.

They play at the Bla Bla Bla event in the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on May 6.

Route 66 have played more than 1000 gigs ranging from big festivals to the smallest of pubs. Singer Ian Fawkes said: “Its a real pleasure to be invited to play the festival in Buxton.

“Buxton has always had a strong following for live music and we are raring to go.”

Also on the bill are Culpepper who play exactly the kind of intriguing, passionate songs that you might expect from former telecommunications workers.

Rhi & Em, aka Rhiannon Mogridge and Emma Shanks will deliver covers of folk and pop songs in a capella style, harmony singers Paul Wood & Michael Clement accompany themselves on assorted strings and there will be blues-rock from Bin 53.

For more details, visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190