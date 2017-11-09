Relive the hits of the Swinging Sixties

Celebrate flower power, psychedelia, peace, love and a whole host of unforgettable music that inspired a generation.

The Summer of Love - 50th Anniversary Concert tours to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Monday, November 13, and Buxton Opera House on Monday, November 20.

Musical director leads a live band, featuring West End musicians and vocalists in a dynamic performance which includes original footage captured in the era.

So turn back time and enjoy hits such as California Dreaming, Turn! Turn! Turn!, Happy Together and Brown Eyed Girl.

Tickets for Chesterfield cost £24.50 and £22.50 (concessions). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Tickets for Buxton cost £22.50-£25. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk