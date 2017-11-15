Rare Queen photos to be shown in Chesterfield

Denis O’Regan, Queen’s official tour photographer throughout the 1970s and 80s, is paying a special visit to Chesterfield this month as part the UK’s biggest ever exhibition tour to feature the band.

Hundreds of fans will head to Chesterfield for this ‘one night only’ event as ‘Queen.. by Denis O’Regan’ comes to town as part of a 14-date nationwide tour.

The Stratstone BMW Showroom, Eastside Park, Eastside Road, Chesterfield, will be transformed into a stunning art gallery on the evening of Thursday, November 23, to play host to the fifth event of the tour series. The exhibition then continues making its way across the UK until late November.

Organised by rock exhibition specialists Off Beat Lounge, the company’s close relationship with long-term Queen photographer Denis O’Regan, one of the world’s most revered rock music photographers, has resulted in the curation of more than 60 images, with more than half never published before. The tour will be supporting The Mercury Phoenix Trust, the charity set up in memory of Freddie Mercury.

These one-night-only events, with Denis O’Regan in attendance for VIP ticket-holder-only question and answer sessions, will take visitors on an absorbing journey around the world, from the mid-1970s to the band’s last ever tour with the original line-up in 1986.

Featuring stunning live performance photography, intimate off-stage moments and a glimpse of the band’s outrageous ‘down-time’, this tour is every bit the spectacle, and follows hot on the heels of the sell-out UK tour of David Bowie photography David & I by Denis O’Regan that gained national acclaim in 2016.

Produced to museum standards, all photographs are available to purchase, with VIP ticket holders able to reserve prints in advance for collection ‘on the night’.

Denis O’Regan said: “I’m delighted to be able to tour this collection of photographs with Off Beat Lounge. Selecting the shots has been an evocative experience. It was a special time for me, and I’m reminded of the trust that Freddie, Brian, Roger and John placed in me. All these years later, they remain one of the most famous and charismatic bands in history”.

The exhibition will run from 7.30pm to 9pm for standard admission tickets, priced £9.50, with holders of VIP tickets £29.50 gaining access from 6.30pm for a question and answer session with Denis O’Regan and private viewing.

Tickets available at www.offbeatlounge.co.uk/events.