Rare performance of Mozart’s early opera

Mozart wrote Lucio Silla when he was only 15 and it is clearly a work of genius with splendid arias and beautiful orchestral music.

This work is rarely performed, partly because it is of its time and we miss the complex interweaving of voices which Mozart developed to perfection in his later operas.

Lucio Silla is the story of a dictator who renounced his tyranny in the face of the steadfast love of a couple he sought to tear apart, a theme Mozart used in several operas.

The roles are demanding, the arias of the time being written as showpieces for outstanding voices. The soloists in this production all rise to the considerable demands of their roles. Madelaine Pierard and Karolina Plickova, are impressive sopranos in the two trouser roles. Fflur Wyn and Rebbecca Bottone’s soaring sopranos beautifully fill the leading female roles. Joshua Ellicott’s lyric tenor is just right in the title role.

The set is basic and the costumes somewhat haphazard but the singers and orchestra are great. An interesting evening.

Lucio Silla continues its run at Buxton Opera House on July 13, 16 and 20.