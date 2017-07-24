Pride and Prejudice tour heads for Derbyshire

Jane Austen’s classic story Pride and Prejudice will be brought to life in Buxton.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company present their production at the town’s Pavilion Arts Centre on August 2.

Elizabeth Bennet is on a quest to marry for love, unusual as most other marriages at that time seem to be those of convenience and economic security. When Elizabeth meets the rude and abrupt Mr Darcy, she loathes him at first sight. But is there more to him than meets the eye? This new adaptation by award-winning writer Laura Turner breathes life into Austen’s unforgettable love story in a production which marks the 200th anniversary of its author’s death.

Tickets cost £14 (adult) and £10 (student, child). To book, call 01298 72190 or contact www.buxtonoerahouse.org.uk