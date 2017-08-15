Pirate fun at Cromford Mills

Ahoy me hearties! Are your kids pirate-mad? Budding buccaneers have everything they could wish for in a pirate-themed weekend for all the family.
Cromford Mills is the place to be on August 19 and 20 if you want to meet pirates, their parrots and have a day of swashbuckling adventure on the high seas. Look for buried treasure on Skeleton Island, hold a parrot, set sail aboard the Jolly Roger and make a pirate or mermaid peg doll or your own pirate’s hat, take part in pirate-themed games which all the family can enjoy or enjoy a pirate boat trip (Saturday only, departing 11am and 2pm). Why not enter into the spirit of the weekend and dress up as a pirate to be entered into a prize draw? There will be face painting, a model railway exhibition (11am to 4pm), Arkwright Spinsters (Sunday only, 11am to 4pm) and guided tours. The fun runs from 10am to 5pm.
For more details, visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk
