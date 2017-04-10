Peak District’s ale and arty festival aids refugee support

Musicians will be travelling from all over the country to play at an event in aid of British Red Cross refugee support.

Country-folk singer/songwriter Edwina Hayes headlines a music and beer festival at The OId Hall Hotel, Hope, from April 14 to 17.

Other big draws include Treebeard, Ar Faoued, Dogwood Rose and Cherrybomb. A total of 35 musicians will be performing in a marquee in the afternoon and in the bar at night.

Seven acts will play each afternoon for the first three days and four on Easter Monday afternoon. Two acts will each perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights with one band playing on Monday before the festival rounds off with an open mic session.

The full line-up is as follows:

Friday from 1pm: Phil Friend, Cobalt Tales, Keith Hopkinson, David Paskell, Fretworks, Two’s Company, Simon Ennals.

Friday night: Nigel Parsons, 915pm; Dogwood Rose, 10.30pm.

Saturday from 1pm: Broken Flowers, Bungalow Bliss, Club Shefficana, Project Ghost Writer, Mather & Robinson, Martin Heaton, Hobo Conspiracy.

Saturday night: Skinneer and Twitch, 9.15pm; Ar Faoued 10.30pm.

Sunday from 1pm: Jonathan Lindley, Keystone, Peter Buxton, Spoil The Dance, Paul Pearson, Rob Lowden, Wood For The Trees

Sunday night: The Fever Club, 9.15pm, Treebeard, 10.15pm

Monday from 1pm: Cockelbread, The Storm Trees, Devils Water, Bad Kitty and the Black Kates, Edwina Hayes, Swift Half, Hoodoo Operators.

Monday night: CherryBomb, 9.15pm; open mic, 10.15pm onwards.

The line-up is now complete but there will be opportunities for floor spots for musicians and singers who just turn up. Admission to the festival is free.

Details: www.folkandbluesclub or call 07913 331 078