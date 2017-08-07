Park benches made from recycled bottles

Recyclers certainly weren’t sitting down on the job when it came to finding a new use for empty Buxton natural mineral water bottles.

At the Buxton Spring Fair, Nestlé Waters in partnership with RECOUP, hosted a stall to raise awareness of the importance of plastic recycling. Visitors were asked to help recycle as many of their used plastic bottles as possible during the day. As a result of this, Nestlé Waters have donated two benches made from recycled plastic which have been installed in Buxton’s Cote Heath park.

Kerry Campbell (RECOUP), Scott Reid (environment and sustainability officer, Nestlé) and Councillor John Haken on one of the new benches. Picture by Lifetime Images.