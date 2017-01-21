Pantomime performers will have a ball

Cinderella is the world’s favourite pantomime - and is the one chosen by Bolsover Drama Group for its annual production.

Alan Frayn’s script gives the traditional story a modern twist.

Leanne Holloway plays Cinderella, Lyndsey Ashley is cast as Prince Charming and Michelle Shaw plays the fairy godmother.

The outrageously funny ugly sisters are played by Chris Peak as Gertrude and Paul Holland as Grizelda.

Louise Sutton and Julie Clifford add to the mayhem as barmy builders Bodget and Legget who plan to redevelop Hardship Hall, with Derrick Hulett and Donna Knowles playing the Baron and Baroness. Glenn Turner is cast as Dandini and Ray Wignall play Chambers, these characters are tasked with keeping the villagers of Stoneybroke in line.

Catch this fun-packed family show at the Assembly Rooms, Bolsover, from January 24 to 28, nightly at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets cost £8 (concessions £7) in advance, from www.bolsoverdramagroup.org. Tickets can also be bought on the door priced £9 (concessions £8).