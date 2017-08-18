Off The Tracks festival tickets up for grabs

Peatbog Faeries, Dub Pistols and Le Vent Du Nord headline this year’s Off The Tracks - and you win tickets to see them and free camping over the weekend. We have teamed up with the festival promoter to give away a pair of weekend tickets, worth £160, which will entitle the winner to watch the bands at Donington Park Farmhouse and stay on the campsite for free. The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Misty In Roots and The Jar Family are among a stellar line-up of acts performing over the weekend of September 1 to 3. Children’s activities include a costumed parade, workshops in circus, music, arts and crafts and enjoy hula hoops. To win two weekend camping tickets, complete the name of this Off The Tracks headliner: Dub ....... Email the answer with your name, address and daytime phone number to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk Entries close on August 29, 2017

For more details, visit www.offthetracks.co.uk Photo by Tony Jupp