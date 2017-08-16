Neville Staple returns to Derbyshire

Neville Staple, also known as The Original Rudeboy, is bringing his band back to Derbyshire.

He plays at The Venue, Derby, on August 18, four months after performing at The Avenue, Chesterfield.

Neville is credited with changing the face of pop music twice. He has had 35 years in the music business, spending his early days with The Coventry Automatics, The Specials & FunBoy3 in the late Seventies and Eighties.

Following on from the 2009 Specials reunion and Neville’s departure from the band in late 2012, Neville continues to be a forerunner of the ska movement, and continues to thrillaudiences with his own group, The Neville Staple Band, at venue and festival appearances worldwide. In the autumn he will release a new double album, Return Of Judge Roughneck (and Dub Specials).

To book tickets for The Neville Staple Band at The Venue, Derby, visit www.livemusicderby.co.uk