WIN tickets to Splendour Festival

Brit rockers Kaiser Chiefs have been announced as headliners for this year’s Splendour Festival –at Wollaton Park in Nottingham next month – and we have two pairs of tickets to give away.

As well as the Kaiser Chiefs, Busted, ex-Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley, Billy Ocean, Black Grape, Buzzcocks and many more will also be playing across three stages.

With children aged 10 and under getting in for free, Splendour promises a great family day out with plenty to enjoy, including a free children’s area with hands-on activities and entertainment throughout the day.

Across the park, local fringe talent and a full line-up on the comedy stage add to the festival vibe.

And you could be there thanks to our free and easy-to-enter competition.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the musical extravanaganza on Saturday July 22, simply answer this question:

Which Splendour performers had the number one song Crashed The Wedding?

Was it: A – Busted; B – Kaiser Chiefs; or C – Tony Hadley?

Send your answer, in an email entitled Splendour competition, to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk, including your name, address and contact phone number.

Alternatively, share our Facebook post published via this paper’s Facebook page and comment with the answer to the same question.

Entries must be received or shared by 5pm on Wednesday, July 12. The first two correct answers drawn after the closing date will each win a pair of tickets. Normal competition rules apply. The Editor’s decision is final. See www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition for full terms and conditions.

Tickets for Splendour start at £20 for young people aged 11-17 and £36 for adults with a citycard,£46 without – visit www.splendourfestival.com

Sign up to the mailing list to be the first to hear about Splendour 2017 tickets and artist announcements: www.splendourfestival.com/mailing-list. To stay in touch with festival news like @splendourfestivalUK on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram @SplendourFest, using the hashtag #SplendourFest.