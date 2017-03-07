Voices and brass come together in Bakewell

Bakewell’s newly-formed Community Choir and the town’s award-winning Silver Band will get together for a first-ever joint concert at Lady Manners School, Bakewell at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 22.

The Voice and Brass concert will be led by Wirksworth’s Lester Simpson, BADCC choirmaster and member of the well-known a capella folk group, Coope, Boyes and Simpson, and Jim Henson, musical director of the Bakewell Silver Band, and formerly with the world-famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The event came about after a chance meeting in a local pub.

Choir organiser John McGough explained: “We just thought it would create a great evening of music, performed by local people who just love to get together to make music.”

Bakewell Silver Band celebrates its 110th anniversary this year. Originally founded in 1907 as the Bakewell Free Church Band, it now ranks as one of Derbyshire’s premier brass bands, and recently won the second section of the North East Midlands Brass Band Association awards, and gained third place at the Brass at the Guild Contest held in Preston.

The 30-strong band has its roots in the community and provides music for events in the town, in addition to hosting its own concerts in the area.

Bakewell Community Choir was only founded last year, and already has performed concerts at the Eroica Festival in Bakewell and a well-attended carol concert at Bakewell Parish Church.

The choir has around 70 members who come from all walks of life.

Lester commented: “We are hoping that we may be able to do some pieces together, which will be great. But our joint, ever-expanding repertoires mean that there will be a nice contrast between the lovely sounds of brass and the unaccompanied voices of the choir.”

Jim said: “We’re delighted to be sharing the stage with the choir. This type of concert is a real treat for the audience as they get to hear great brass music and great vocal music: ‘two for the price of one’. As both groups are Bakewell-based, it highlights the talent we have on our doorstep.”

A few tickets at £8 each are still available from band and choir members, or by ringing 01246 211671 or 01629 814167.

Band photo credit: Joy Newbould Photography