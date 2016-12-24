Voicebox gig for jazz aces Dave and co

Jazz fans are in for a real treat when Dave Manington’s Riff Raff headline a Derby Jazz gig on January 20 at The Voicebox.

Bassist and composer Dave Manington is one of the mainstays of the London jazz scene. A founder member of the Loop Collective, he has played with many of the pre-eminent jazz musicians in the UK and Europe including Julian Arguelles, Marius Neset, Gwilym Simcock, Mark Lockheart, Tim Garland, Iain Ballamy, Gwyneth Herbert, Michael Garrick, Pete Wareham, Pete King, Martin Speake and Alan Barnes, amongst many others.

He is also in demand for a broad range of different ensembles, playing with musicians from everywhere from South America to the Balkans, but the musicians he is most passionate about playing with are his contemporaries, many of whom he has worked with since moving to London to study at the Guildhall. Many collaborations and projects have been spawned from these connections. It was with the most like-minded of these people that he founded the Loop Collective ten years ago, in order to pool creative resources and promote their music more effectively.

Riff Raff are very excited to be going out on a UK tour again this spring, funded by Arts Council England. The tour will be documented with live video, and a new album will be recorded afterwards featuring all new material. Promoters and audiences will be thrilled to get a chance to see such great improvisers playing together in these intimate venues.

For more on the gig, see http://www.derby-jazz.co.uk/

Photo by Cat Munro