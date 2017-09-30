VIDEO: Rhydiam, Richard and Adam team up for a night of song

Welsh stars Rhydian, Richard and Adam take centre stage in a truly magical evening of songs.

They will perform classical and contemporary creations at Buxton Opera House on October 7.

Rhydian, who first came to the nation’s attention when he appeared on the X-Factor back in 2007, has gone from strength to strength winning Brit Awards and also recently starring in the national tour of Little Shop of Horrors.

Rhydian is joined on stage by brothers Richard and Adam who shot to fame in 2013 when they reached the finals in Britain’s Got Talent. They have become one of the most successful acts to emerge from the competition. Their debut album, The Impossible Dream, spent four consecutive weeks at number one and their subsequent albums have all enjoyed top 10 success.

Don’t miss this chance to see some of the most successful classical crossover artists.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk